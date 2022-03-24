Advertisement

Mackinac Bridge closed to all traffic

Mackinac Bridge 3/24/22 - icy conditions
Mackinac Bridge 3/24/22 - icy conditions(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority says the bridge is closed to all traffic due to icy conditions as of 11:07 a.m. Thursday.

Motorists are being instructed to reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop. Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instructions.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring conditions at various points along the structure. When conditions improve, the bridge will be reopened to traffic. If you are planning to travel to the Straits area, tune in to AM radio 530 or 1610 for updates.

You can sign up for Mackinac Bridge Authority text updates when the bridge is closed for poor weather or high winds, and when it reopens by texting “MacBridge” to 67283.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIVE UPDATES: Power outages continue Thursday across Upper Michigan after freezing rain
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
UPDATE: All lanes of Delta County OO.25 Road now open
The Swallow Inn's historic energy can still be felt to this day.
Paranormal investigators stake out Swallow Inn
snow
TODAY: Hazardous roads from widespread mix/snow

Latest News

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of bringing a gun to school in November and using it to kill...
Suspect of Oxford school shooting to remain in Oakland Co. Jail
Michigan lawmakers, governor announce deal to spend $4.8B
UPDATE: All lanes of Delta County OO.25 Road now open
Slushy roads, icy powerlines, and slippery sidewalks are a few hazards that freezing rain...
Freezing rain creates dangerous road conditions in Dickinson County