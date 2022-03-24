Mackinac Bridge closed to all traffic

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority says the bridge is closed to all traffic due to icy conditions as of 11:07 a.m. Thursday.

Motorists are being instructed to reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop. Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instructions.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring conditions at various points along the structure. When conditions improve, the bridge will be reopened to traffic. If you are planning to travel to the Straits area, tune in to AM radio 530 or 1610 for updates.

You can sign up for Mackinac Bridge Authority text updates when the bridge is closed for poor weather or high winds, and when it reopens by texting “MacBridge” to 67283.

