Iron County Road Commission provides updates on clean-up effort

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) -In Iron County, road crews have been out since four o’clock this morning attempting to clear snow and ice. In Iron River, most roads were cleared today and have dried in the sun.

However, some gravel roads were purposely left unplowed by the Iron County Road Commission.

“Partially because we couldn’t get to them time-wise, and the other thing because of the varying conditions with snow and freezing rain, we thought it best to leave a coating of snow as opposed to it getting all wet, freezing overnight, and becoming an ice rink,” said Doug Tomasoski, Iron County Road Commission Engineer Superintendent Manager.

Tomasoski says it would have done more harm than good if some roads were plowed. As paved roads begin to thaw, a new obstacle presents itself, potholes.

“This is really the worst [season] for it,” Tomasoski said. “There is all the moisture the pavement can soak in during the day, and then at night if it gets close to freezing it is not too bad, but you have that deep freeze over the next week or so.”

Tomasoski says the water in the pavement then expands, forming a pothole. Drivers should be cautious of any puddles on the road.

“You don’t know how deep those potholes or ridges, or even drop off on the edge can be. Drive with caution, slow down,” Tomasoski said.

Tomasoski says Iron County oversees about 600 miles of road, with 19 drivers available to plow. He estimates it takes at least 8 to 10 hours to plow the roads once.

Tomasoski says that any gravel road not plowed today should thaw over the next few days as temperatures increase.

