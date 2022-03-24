How social media can affect mental health in students

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Social media has become a primary way we connect with one another, but it may also come with risks.

One school counselor says over-exposure can have a significant impact on teens.

“We talk a lot about social media and its effects on mental health because students who spend a lot of time on social media have an increased risk of mental health issues specifically depression, anxiety and loneliness,” clinical social worker Jamie Dieterle said.

Schools have the opportunity to reach out to their students and talk about the inherent risks.

Nice Community Schools, for example, said having conversations with students about social media use is key.

“It’s just in so many parts of life and it’s just ubiquitous everywhere that I think reminding them that there are downsides to it, to take a break from it once and a while is important and I’m not sure that message is getting across,” Bryan DeAugustine, Nice Community Schools Superintendent said.

Deaugustine says schools like Westwood High need to approach the issue in an organic way, which can be difficult with a generation gap and Westwood High School students agree.

“I feel there’s some sort of disconnect between our generation and older generations that haven’t necessarily grown up with technology because it’s just something that we’ve grown up with. It’s been a part of our life, so we may not see the same things that older generations might,” Westwood High School senior Sarina Maki said.

Despite this gap, many adults just want the best for kids and teens.

State police say the best advice for parents is to employ light monitoring for younger children.

“The best thing we always recommend is to monitor your kids when they’re on their devices and set limits, especially for the younger kids so if they’re going to be using a computer make sure that computer is out in the open where parents can see the computer and what is going on behind the screen,” Lt. Mark Giannunzio - MSP Negaunee Post said.

Social media does have good things to offer, but Dieterle said she encourages students to take a break every now and then.

