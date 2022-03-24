Geoff and Jon’s pop-up vinyl record show back in Marquette for first show of the year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you like music the Ore Dock Brewing Company is your spot this weekend.

Geoff and Jon are back for the first pop-up vinyl records show of the year. The show includes thousands of vinyl records, collectibles, cassettes, books, and posters, paired with craft beer and live performances all weekend. For Geoff Walker, one of the show’s organizers, it’s a celebration of music in all forms.

“They’re all free shows so people should come out and support local music and live music and we’ll be here with 10,000 records, quite literally and CDs and all sorts of cool stuff for people to check out,” Walker said.

The show runs now through Sunday. The hours are from noon to close each day.

