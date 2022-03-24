Ewen-Trout Creek advances to boys basketball final

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ewen-Trout Creek Panthers have secured a berth in the Division Four Boys Basketball State Final with a 62-56 win over Lake Leelanau St. Mary Thursday evening.

Kelsey Jilek led the Panthers with 19 points and eleven rebounds. Jaden Borseth had 18 points, Eric Abramson had 15.

Ewen-Trout Creek led 37-22 at the half. The Eagles cut the deficit two points with just over two minutes remaining. Borseth made a lay-up. Then Borseth and Jilek made free throws to keep the Eagles at bay.

E-TC moves to Saturday’s final at 10:00 a.m. against the winner of the second semifinal between Wyoming-Tri-Unity Christian and Genesee Christian. Well done Panthers!

With Menominee winning earlier Thursday in Division Three, the U.P. will have 2 finalists in the boys basketball championships for the first time since 1995. That year Ishpeming won Class C and Crystal Falls-Forest Park was the runner-up in Class D.

