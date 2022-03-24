Cloverland Electric working to restore power to 700 homes

GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - About 700 homes on the Garden Peninsula are still without power.

“Unfortunately, we expect them to be out again tonight (Thursday). We are telling all members that if their power is not restored by 8 o’clock tonight (Thursday), it’s a plan appropriately for their power to be out,” said Allie Brawley, director of business development and communication for Cloverland Electric Cooperative.

Crews are continuing to work to restore power where several power poles fell during Wednesday’s storm.

“They’re working very, very hard to try and get those polls reset and power restored to all those in the Garden Peninsula,” said Brawley.

Ten poles broke during the storm and six more were leaning and needed repairs. Cloverland Electric Cooperative says it’s hard to predict restoration times.

“To give you a sense of the timeframe, each pole can take 2 to 4 hours to reset,” said Brawley.

Cloverland is providing scheduled updates on Facebook. The next one will be at 10 Thursday night, followed by another update at six Friday morning.

One challenge the crews are facing is a different kind of soil.

“The situation on the Garden Peninsula is that it is very rocky soil, and it actually requires a lot of special equipment,” said Brawley.

Cloverland is thankful for M.J. Electric’s help in getting through the soil with their resources. Crews from all five of Cloverland’s divisions are working to restore power.

