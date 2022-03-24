Active trend continues with our next system tomorrow

Light scattered snow shower and mix will continue to move south across the U.P. behind the system in the Lower Peninsula. This snow will diminish during the morning. Some clouds clear this afternoon. Then, a clipper system will bring some light snow for the western counties tomorrow. Behind it, lake effect snow develops along the northwest wind belts tomorrow night through Saturday. Unseasonably cold air will also move in behind this system. We’re looking at temperatures in the 20s. Saturday will be chilly with windy conditions as gusts will be around 40mph. As of now, snow amounts will range 4-6″ with 6″ in the higher elevations.

Today: Morning light snow showers. Mostly to partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 30s west, mid to upper 30s elsewhere

Friday: Morning sunshine in the central and east. Light snow in the west and south during the day

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Saturday: Windy, cold with light to moderate snow in the north

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Sunday: Snow showers tapering off and colder. Becoming partly cloudy

>Highs: Upper teens north, low 20s south

Monday: Mostly sunny and cold

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of late day snow showers

>Highs: Low 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain/snow mix for most of the U.P.

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

