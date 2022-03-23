TODAY: Hazardous roads from widespread mix/snow

Freezing rain and wintry mix will continue early this morning. Then, it transitions to wet heavy snow. This afternoon freezing rain redevelops in the central and eastern U.P. Snow amounts will range3-6″ in the west, 6″+ in the higher elevations, and 1-3″ in the east. Roads/sidewalks/parking lots will still be slushy and icy. Drive with caution and go slow. Power outages will still be possible during the day.

Today: Morning freezing rain/mix to wet heavy snow during the day. This afternoon, freezing rain in the central/east

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with morning light patchy snow and drizzle

>Highs: Low 30s west, mid-30s east

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow by the afternoon

>Highs: Upper 30s

Saturday: Lake effect snow in the north and colder

>Highs: Mid 20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and colder

>Highs: Teens north, low 20s south

Monday: Mostly sunny and staying unseasonably cold

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

