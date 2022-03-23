State lawmakers split on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposal to temporarily freeze sales tax on gas

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed temporarily freezing Michigan’s sales tax on gas to save you money at the pump.

According to the American Automobile Association, Michigan residents are paying $4.16 per gallon on average for regular unleaded gas.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a freeze on the 6% sales tax on gas to attempt to lower that cost. 109th House District Rep. Sara Cambensy, however, says she disagrees with the proposal since sales taxes fund public schools and local units of government. “When you look at where that money goes, it would be a lot harder to backfill that versus doing a simple gas suspension as we voted for in the House and the Senate,” Rep. Cambensy said.

Last week, the State House and Senate voted to approve freezing the gas tax of $0.19 per gallon, which funds road commissions across the U.P. This bill was vetoed by Gov. Whitmer in favor of a proposal to stop the sales tax.

Gov. Whitmer said in a recent statement that she would, “not support legislation that jeopardizes road repairs and construction jobs.”

38th State District Senator Ed McBroom says he agrees with Gov. Whitmer’s proposal to freeze the sales tax since it would not affect roads. “I have been bringing this up repeatedly as a really foolish system that we have for right now when it comes to putting a sales tax on gasoline and diesel because it doesn’t generate money for roads,” McBroom said.

McBroom says the sales tax increases as gas prices go up, while the gas tax is a fixed number. However, the Marquette County Road Commission says while cutting the sales tax could save you money, it could still make it harder to fix roads by cutting funding for township governments.

“We partner with the townships to do road projects and a lot of times they pay 100% to do those road projects, so if their revenue is affected they might not do some of the projects they had planned on doing,” MCRC Engineer Manager Jim Iwanicki said.

Rep. Cambensy and Sen. McBroom expect Gov. Whitmer’s proposal to be discussed further in mid-April, with a final bill to be voted on by the end of next month.

If approved, the sales tax would be frozen until Sept.

