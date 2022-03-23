Ore Dock Brewing Company’s Festival of the Angry Bear set to return to Marquette in April

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ore Dock Brewing Company in Marquette is looking to ‘restore the roar’ as they bring back the Festival of the Angry Bear. After taking a break during the pandemic the festival is set to return in April.

The Ore Dock Brewing Company says it will be “the most epic block party Marquette has ever seen.” Live music, food trucks and of course, specially brewed beers from the Ore Dock will all be part of the party.

“We’re going full-bore into it this year, we’re going to restore the roar as we’ve been saying, obviously the past two years we haven’t been able to throw the festival in its full glory and we’re really excited that this year we’re going to be able to bring it back full force,” said Kris Wierenga, Festival Director.

The festival is for ages 21 and up and is Saturday April 9. Before that, on Thursday April 7 the Ore Dock is partnering with the U.P. Children’s Museum for a ‘Baby Bear’ event complete with costumes.

