Northern Michigan University announces 2022 Fotoball schedule

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU Football has announced its 2022 schedule. Last season the team was 4-7 and 2-5 in the GLIAC. Out of the ten games this season, five of them will be on the Superior Dome’s turf.

NMU will kick off their season in a contest against McKendree on Thursday, September 1st. Last year, the Wildcats claimed a victory at McKendree, out-scoring them 27-20. Mckendree finished last season with a 4-7 record.

Saturday, September 10 is to be determined.

The ‘Cats will travel below the bridge to visit Davenport on September 17th. Northern was 1-1 with the team last year.

NMU will play under the Superior Dome lights in a non-conference game against Post University on September 24th. This competition will be the first time the programs will meet. The Homecoming activities will also be held at this game. The Eagles were 2-3 in the 2021 season.

The Wildcats will be on the road again against Wayne State on October 1st. This game will kick off GLIAC play for the team. The team defeated the Warriors last year, 26-19.

Saturday, October 8th, the Wildcats will host Davenport in the second match-up of the season. The home record against the Panthers is 2-1.

The Wildcats will bus up to Houghton to compete with long-time rival Michigan Tech. The game will take place on Saturday, October 15th. The Huskies took third in the GLIAC with a 5-2 record, 6-4 overall last season.

The ‘Cats will travel back to the Lower Peninsula to compete against Grand Valley on October 22nd. Grand Valley finished second in the GLIAC (6-1) and 10-2 overall.

The reigning GLIAC Champions and Division II National Champions, Ferris State, will journey up to Marquette on October 29th. They had a winning record of 14-0 in the 2021 season.

Saginaw Valley will travel to compete at the Superior Dome on November 5th. Senior Day will also be celebrated at this game. The Cardinals had a 7-4 overall record and 4-3 in the GLIAC last season.

Northern will wrap up their season with a road trip to Lake Erie College on November 12th. The Wildcats faced the Storm one time back in 2016. The ‘Cats were victorious and pulled a 38-35 win.

Last season, the ‘Cats put 233 points on the board in their 11 games played.

