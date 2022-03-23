Advertisement

MÄTI prepares for opening night for Rent the Musical

Opening night preparations are happening at The Masonic Arts, Theatre & Innovation Company
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Rent the Musical is kicking off in Marquette this Friday, March 25th at 7 p.m. at The Masonic Arts, Theatre & Innovation Company.

TV6′s Alyssa Jawor and Elizabeth Peterson spoke with Sarah Engle MÄTI’s Event Coordinator and Lucas Whickstrom, the Music Director. They both told us that preparations started in January and students have been pumped since the start.

Show times will be 7 p.m. March 25, 26, 27 and April 1, 2, in the Red Room at the Masonic Building in downtown Marquette.

