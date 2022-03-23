March is National Nutrition & Wellness Month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Katie Helppi, a registered dietician at UPHS-Marquette, says what you eat directly correlates to sickness or disease. She explained that if you have a poor diet, sometimes that could lead to chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart disease/stroke, or cancer.

Helppi explained that Spring can be a great time to focus on your health, because fresh produce can be grown.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.