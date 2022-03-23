Advertisement

Man kills boss, shoots coworker before taking his own life at Chicago office complex, police say

A workplace shooting in Chicago Tuesday left one victim and the shooter dead and another victim...
A workplace shooting in Chicago Tuesday left one victim and the shooter dead and another victim wounded.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Police say a truck driver about to lose his job fatally shot his supervisor at a suburban Chicago company where he worked before he shot and wounded a former co-worker at another company and later took his own life.

Burr Ridge Police say the first shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at Winners Freight.

They say 31-year-old Jeremy Spicer of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, killed 30-year-old Nicola Misovic and then went to a nearby company where he once worked and shot and wounded a 31-year-old female employee.

Police say Spicer walked about a mile to another business and was sitting outside when he killed himself with his gun shortly after an officer arrived.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIVE UPDATES: Power outages reported across Upper Michigan as freezing rain mixes with snow
Meth arrest graphic.
Houghton traffic stop leads to meth arrest
The world's largest rubber duck
World’s largest rubber duck, tall ships coming to Marquette this August
snow
TODAY: Hazardous roads from widespread mix/snow
A three-car property damage crash happened on County Rd. 581 Sept. 8.
Deputies investigate two vehicle crash in Houghton County

Latest News

A lucky gambler won more than $3 million while playing Pai Gow poker at a casino in Maryland.
Record $3M jackpot cashes at MGM National Harbor in Maryland
A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C.
Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection