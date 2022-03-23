Advertisement

LIVE UPDATES: Power outages reported across Upper Michigan as freezing rain mixes with snow

(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Power outages have been reported in Upper Michigan Wednesday as freezing rain and sleet mixes with wet snow, canceling classes at most schools.

Remember to stay away from downed power lines and assume they are energized. Report downed lines to your electric utility or local law enforcement. Click here for more power outage safety and preparation tips.

