LIVE UPDATES: Power outages reported across Upper Michigan as freezing rain mixes with snow
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Power outages have been reported in Upper Michigan Wednesday as freezing rain and sleet mixes with wet snow, canceling classes at most schools.
- Click here to see Alger Delta Cooperative Electric Association’s outage map.
- Click here to see Cloverland Electric’s outage map.
- Click here to see Marquette Board of Light and Power’s outage map.
- Click here to see UPPCO’s outage map.
- Click here to see We Energies’ outage map.
- Click here to see Xcel Energy’s outage map.
Remember to stay away from downed power lines and assume they are energized. Report downed lines to your electric utility or local law enforcement. Click here for more power outage safety and preparation tips.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.