How the immunocompromised can stay safe as mask requirements disappear

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With masking requirements discontinued in most places, people with increased health risks may ask how they should navigate a world where COVID remains.

Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, says along with continued mask-wearing in public there are two major recommendations. One is therapeutics after vaccination.

“The other tool that we have for people who are very immunocompromised are therapeutics. There is one particular therapeutic called Evusheld that is a long-acting monoclonal antibody that can be given to those who are most at risk and can actually help them before they’ve been exposed,” said Bagdasarian.

The other recommendation - choosing your social activities carefully.

“There may also be higher risk activities that you may want to avoid because of your own risk profile. So that might mean that if there is a large indoor gathering where a lot of people will not be masking or vaccinated you may want to avoid those activities.”

The Marquette Senior Center has different options for those who may want to avoid larger gatherings but still stay active in the community.

“We encourage people to visit us in-person or call us if they have any questions or look into virtual programming in their area if they’re uncomfortable coming to programming in-person,” said Maureen McFadden, Marquette Senior Center services manager.

Dr. Bagdasarian also says if less-vulnerable people think about the safety of the more vulnerable... that will make a difference.

“Making sure that we get those vaccination rates as high as we can before we see another surge of COVID is really our best bet for protecting our communities and state and if you are someone who is immunocompromised making sure that other people in you household and family is vaccinated is another way you can protect yourself.”

Masks remain required on public transportation and in many long-term care and health care settings.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.