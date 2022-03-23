How auto insurance refunds are being deposited

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - How car insurance refunds checks are being distributed.

Local car insurance companies are saying they all do it differently, some will be mailing check refunds regardless of how you pay whereas some will deposit it in your bank account if you have automatic payments. And everyone will receive refunds at different times.

“Some have already sent out refunds for all policy holders and some yes are doing it alphabetically and others are sending batch payments over the next 5-6 weeks,” said Cassie Vanabel, Personal Lines team leader.

If you are eligible for receiving a refund no action is needed on your behalf and local car insurance agencies say they are working diligently to send out the refund checks.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.