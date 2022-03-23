Freezing rain creates dangerous road conditions in Dickinson County

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - In Dickinson County, poor road conditions are creating hazardous commutes for drivers. Slushy roads, icy powerlines, and slippery sidewalks are a few hazards that freezing rain brought to the roads of Dickinson County.

A rough day was in store for people who still have to go to work.

“Roads were so bad on the side roads that I tried to stop and kept braking, but I could not stop, and I had to make a quick right turn. It was very scary,” said Kathy Wilson, Kingsford Resident.

Wilson said thankfully her car was covered by a garage overnight, but many people had to free their doors, windows, and wipers from a coating of ice on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, first responders and road agencies have their hands full with downed powerlines and trees.

“We are trying to make the public as safe as possible by getting troop cars and all the deputies in the area, city police departments are covering calls where they are stopping traffic from driving over a downed powerline or pole,” said Lt. Mark Giannunzio, Michigan State Police Public Information Officer.

With thousands of power customers without electricity in Dickinson County, Lieutenant Giannunzio says if you encounter a traffic light that is not working, you need to stop.

“If you approach an intersection that is normally controlled by a stoplight, and the light is out, you have to treat that as a four-way stop,” Giannunzio said.

On evenings like this, Giannunzio says you should be driving well below the posted speed limit.

“Just because that speed limit sign says 65 or 55 miles per hour, the roads today certainly don’t justify going those speeds,” Giannunzio said. “You need to be going safe and prudent to the speed limit on the road that you can control your vehicle at safely.”

Even then, you still might encounter sliding.

“I was going 15 [miles per hour], maybe. I was trying to really go slow. I have good tires, but I was very nervous coming up to any of the stop signs,” Wilson said.

The Dickinson County Road Commission says that every available driver is currently on the roads, trying to make them safe. The Michigan State Police said if you do not need to travel, stay at home.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.