Delta County OO.25 Road closed due to down powerlines

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - OO.25 Road is currently closed between 19th Ln. and 17th Rd. in Garden Township due to multiple down powerline poles blocking the roadway caused by inclement weather.

Cloverland Electric crews are currently on scene to repair damages and reopen the roadway. Garden Township Fire Department is currently on scene assisting with traffic control with MSP - Gladstone Post troopers.

It is advised with the current winter weather to stay home and avoid this section of roadway.

Updates will be posted when the roadway is back open.

