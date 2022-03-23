Crowdfunding campaign launched for ‘Jackson Mine Playground’ project in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee will gain an inclusive playscape through the anticipated success of a crowdfunding campaign, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and city of Negaunee announced Wednesday.

The campaign is being offered through the Michigan-based crowdfunding platform Patronicity.

If the campaign reaches its crowdfunding goal of $50,000 by May 22, the project will win a matching grant with funds made possible by MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program. For project details and to donate, please visit: patronicity.com/jmp.

“This project will transform an underused space into an inclusive, vibrant playground, providing an engaging space for residents and visitors of all ages to enjoy,” said MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Michele Wildman. “We are pleased to support and provide resources for this project through our Public Spaces Community Places program.”

This campaign was started to raise funds for further amenities at the newly approved Jackson Mine Playground. The city of Negaunee was approved for a Michigan DNR Trust Fund Grant for the construction of a new playground to be located between the Negaunee Senior Center and the Jim Thomas Pavilion.

This playground location will offer a playspace within walking distance of Negaunee’s historic downtown and will allow residents in this vicinity a walkable option for a playspace. This location will also provide visitors to downtown, the Iron Ore Heritage Trail, and the Jackson Mine Park with a new, exciting, and inclusive playscape.

“This Patronicity campaign will allow the new Jackson Mine Park Playground to be an amazing addition to the city of Negaunee. The playground is a much-needed addition to the place-based infrastructure that adds to the desirability of the city of Negaunee not only to residents but visitors alike,” said city of Negaunee Planning and Zoning Administrator David Nelson. “This matching program offered by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation will allow the new playground to be an exciting new facility for the city.”

Public Spaces Community Places is a collaborative effort of the MEDC, the Michigan Municipal League, and Patronicity, in which local residents can use crowdfunding to be part of the development of strategic projects in their communities and be backed with a matching grant from MEDC. Communities, nonprofits and other business entities can apply at https://patronicity.com/puremichigan.

“The Michigan Municipal League is a firm believer in building community wealth in ways that enhance the human experience for everyone,” said Dan Gilmartin, the League’s CEO and Executive Director. “Adding an inclusive playscape with the cooperation of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation does exactly that. With the support of the Negaunee-area community, this effort will improve the human experience for all for years to come. That is what community wealth building is about.”

The Public Spaces Community Places initiative started in 2014 with MEDC providing matched funding of up to $50,000 for community improvement projects throughout Michigan. As of Feb. 28, 2022, MEDC has provided more than $9.8 million in matching grants. Since the launch of the program, 302 projects have been successful in reaching their goal, with $11.2 million raised from 51,922 individual donors. Communities have a 97 percent success rate in achieving their goals and earning our matching funds

