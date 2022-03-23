Advertisement

Cold weather likely delays salamander migration at Presque Isle in Marquette

The Great Lakes amphibians’ annual migration a springtime spectacle that local groups have gotten together to protect and preserve.(Noel Navarro)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With cold weather coming in, the salamander migration in Marquette will likely be slightly delayed. The Superior Watershed Partnership and NMU’s biology department are partnering with the city of Marquette to close Peter White Drive on Presque Isle during peak times of the blue spotted salamanders’ migration.

Peter White Drive is closed to vehicle traffic from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. every night until April 30. The salamanders migrate across the road in the evenings during spring to lay eggs in the swamp near the lake.

“The goal of this whole Salamander Days programming and also the road closure, it’s all for the salamander’s safety, if you’re not able to make it out in the middle of the night in some not so pleasant conditions you can get involved via Salamander Days,” said Kathleen Henry, LSWP Special Projects Coordinator & Education Specialist.

If you do wish to come out and look for the salamanders, it’s asked that you stay on the pavement, use a flashlight or headlamp, look but don’t touch and leave no trace.

