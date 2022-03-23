Advertisement

AG Nessel shares new video focused on pet scams

AG Nessel warns people to look out for pet scams
AG Nessel warns people to look out for pet scams
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is sharing her newest video focused on consumer protection.

The video, which is now available on the Department’s YouTube page, highlights the importance of doing your research before adding a four-legged family member.

“While we saw a spike in pet adoptions and purchases at the beginning of the pandemic, the possibility of bad actors looking to scam pet lovers remains a concern at all times,” Nessel said. “It remains imperative that future pet owners do their research before committing to anything. And if you think you encountered a scam, contact my Consumer Protection Team right away.”

Some important reminders are included in AG Nessel’s Puppy Scams Consumer Alert:

  • Research the breed: Take the time to understand ideal breeding conditions, common health issues, and their average selling price if you’re looking at different breeders.
  • Research the breeder: Conduct a thorough internet search of the breeder from whom you intend to purchase the puppy. You should also search the email address that is advertised on the breeder’s website or that the breeder uses to contact you, as scammers often use the same email address across multiple websites. Finally, if the breeder’s website contains testimonials, conduct an internet search of the text of the testimonial. If the same or similar text appears on other websites, the breeder is likely a scammer.
  • Do not purchase a puppy sight-unseen: If you are unable to do so, request that the breeder video chat with you or send you a photo or video with your name and the date written on a piece of paper next to the puppy. Be sure to do this before making any sort of deposit. In addition, request to see the premises and the mother. Avoid breeders who offer to meet you at a “convenient” public location and will not allow you to see where the animals are kept.
  • Use a credit card to make the purchase: Avoid wiring money, sending gift cards, or sending money using apps such as Venmo, Zelle or CashApp, as such transactions cannot be refunded and are not traceable. Use a credit card to the extent possible, which will allow you to dispute a purchase.
  • Retain all documents and communications from the breeder: In the event you must document fraud, be sure to retain all records of the sale, including screenshots of the original advertisement, written communications, and any other paperwork associated with the breeder.
  • Consider contacting your local shelter: Most shelters are looking for adopters or fosters to prevent overcrowding and to relieve stress on the animals. Many animals at the shelter are immediately available for adoption. Shelters also may be able to offer references to reputable local rescues or breeders.

The Department provides a library of resources for consumers to review anytime on a variety of topics.

Your connection to consumer protection is just a click or phone call away. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIVE UPDATES: Power outages reported across Upper Michigan as freezing rain mixes with snow
Meth arrest graphic.
Houghton traffic stop leads to meth arrest
The world's largest rubber duck
World’s largest rubber duck, tall ships coming to Marquette this August
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen
A three-car property damage crash happened on County Rd. 581 Sept. 8.
Deputies investigate two vehicle crash in Houghton County

Latest News

$50,000 goal to win matching grant through MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places initiative
Crowdfunding campaign launched for ‘Jackson Mine Playground’ project in Negaunee
Cora Reynolds Anderson newspaper clipping.
New legislation proposes Baraga County Post Office to be named after first women in Michigan House of Reps
Delta County OO.25 Road closed due to down powerlines
Westwood High School students practice their rendition of the Addams Family musical.
UPDATE: Westwood High School to put on Addams Family musical