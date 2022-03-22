Advertisement

World’s largest rubber duck, tall ships coming to Marquette this August

The world's largest rubber duck
The world's largest rubber duck(Jim Orgill)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The world’s largest rubber duck is coming to Marquette’s Lower Harbor this summer and she’s bringing some back-up. This August a group of tall ships and Mama Duck, as she’s known, are headed for Lower Harbor.

It’s part of Festival of Sail 2022 on Lake Superior. Travel Marquette says it’s great to have unique events like this especially during the summer months.

“Certainly something like having a giant duck is unique, and it will be Ore to Shore weekend so it’ll already be a busy weekend, but as some local people have mentioned, it’s a great thing for kids to do,” said Susan Estler, Travel Marquette Executive Director.

The Festival of Sail will be in Marquette August 12-14. That’s right after a stop in Two Harbors Minnesota. Tickets aren’t available yet. We’ll have more information as the festival gets closer.

