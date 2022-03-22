Westwood High School to put on Addams Family musical

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Wednesday night, Westwood High School is set to put on another musical at its Patriot Performing Arts Center.

Theater students at the school have been preparing for the Addams Family musical since fall. This will be the school’s second group performance for a live audience since the start of the pandemic.

Westwood High School Choral Teacher Tony Beacco is excited to put on these shows once again. “Over the last two years, we’ve been getting back to some productions,” Beacco said. “Last year we did a lot of solo performances but now we’re getting back into the group performances which is great.”

The show is set to run Wednesday, March 23 through Friday, March 25 starting at 7:00 p.m. Beacco reminds the public that this musical is produced and directed entirely by students.

“They’ve done every aspect of it,” Beacco said. “They’ve taught all the blocking, all of the technical aspects, the sound, the lights, every part of this has been operated and designed by students.”

Two of those student directors are Sophia Balzerini and Dylan Solomon. Balzerini says her favorite song is one where she created the blocking or staging of actors. “I really love ‘Crazier than You’ probably because I got to block it and because every single time I hear it I get goosebumps,” Balzerini said.

Solomon says the best part of directing this semester’s musical is knowing the room will be full of people during the performance. “I really have missed live performance because it’s a different experience when you’re doing it in front of a crowded audience instead of a crowded group of seats,” Solomon said.

If interested in attending, tickets are available for $5 at the Westwood High School principal’s office until the start of the first show. The remaining tickets will be sold at the door.

