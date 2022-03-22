Advertisement

Westwood High School to put on Addams Family musical

The production will run March 23 through 25 beginning at 7:00 p.m. each night.
The performances begin this weekend.
By Vinny La Via
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Wednesday night, Westwood High School is set to put on another musical at its Patriot Performing Arts Center.

Theater students at the school have been preparing for the Addams Family musical since fall. This will be the school’s second group performance for a live audience since the start of the pandemic.

Westwood High School Choral Teacher Tony Beacco is excited to put on these shows once again. “Over the last two years, we’ve been getting back to some productions,” Beacco said. “Last year we did a lot of solo performances but now we’re getting back into the group performances which is great.”

The show is set to run Wednesday, March 23 through Friday, March 25 starting at 7:00 p.m. Beacco reminds the public that this musical is produced and directed entirely by students.

“They’ve done every aspect of it,” Beacco said. “They’ve taught all the blocking, all of the technical aspects, the sound, the lights, every part of this has been operated and designed by students.”

Two of those student directors are Sophia Balzerini and Dylan Solomon. Balzerini says her favorite song is one where she created the blocking or staging of actors. “I really love ‘Crazier than You’ probably because I got to block it and because every single time I hear it I get goosebumps,” Balzerini said.

Solomon says the best part of directing this semester’s musical is knowing the room will be full of people during the performance. “I really have missed live performance because it’s a different experience when you’re doing it in front of a crowded audience instead of a crowded group of seats,” Solomon said.

If interested in attending, tickets are available for $5 at the Westwood High School principal’s office until the start of the first show. The remaining tickets will be sold at the door.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New TV6 Evening Anchor
Meet Pavlina Osta
A body found on Lake Michigan on Thursday was identified as missing transgender activist Elise...
Transgender advocate’s body found on shore of Lake Michigan
The Blue-Spotted Salamander migrates across Peter White Drive every spring.
Presque Isle Park Road closes for salamander migration
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
MAPS Board at Bothwell
MAPS moves to next phase of COVID response plan, receives letter calling for end to ‘Redmen’ nickname

Latest News

Gas prices at $4.27/gallon at a Krist gas station in Negaunee, Mich. on March 22, 2022. Gov....
State lawmakers split on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposal to temporarily freeze sales tax on gas
Lake of the Clouds at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. (WLUC Photo)
Public expresses concern for changes coming to Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
One student and multiple KBIC programs explain the importance of having clean and fresh...
MTU and KBIC celebrate World Water Day
TV6's Andrew Lacombe and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Tuesday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (03/22/2022)