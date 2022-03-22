Advertisement

The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum celebrates its 25th Birthday

TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson & Alyssa Jawor spoke with Mr. Jim Edwards, the museums Education Coordinator.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday, March 22nd marks the 25th Birthday for The Upper Peninsula Children's Museum.

Admission is free for all throughout the day and they will be celebrating from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum plans to have cake, paint ceiling tiles and make birthday hats. Mr. Jim is most excited to celebrate especially after many restrictions have been lifted at the museum. The museum also plans to have a grand opening for the museum store for the celebration.

