UPCM celebrates 25th birthday with free admission

UPCM 25th Birthday
UPCM 25th Birthday(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday brought a milestone celebration and plenty of activity to the U.P. Children’s Museum in Marquette. The non-profit celebrated its 25th birthday Tuesday.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. admission was free for families looking to play and celebrate. The Funny Bunny Gift Shop also had its official opening downstairs. Museum Educator Jim Edwards says the UPCM’s strength is in its history.

“Who would’ve thought 25 years ago that we’d be like this, with the things that we’ve gone through, things we’ve had to go through, and becoming an institution where we thought we were pioneering, so this is huge,” Edwards said.

Right next door, the Marquette Baking Company also had an open house Tuesday with free samples of bread and a birthday cake for the Children’s Museum. Regular hours for the Marquette Baking Company are coming soon.

