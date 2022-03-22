Spotty freezing rain before accumulating snow

A strong area of low pressure is still on track to move across the Lower Peninsula tomorrow. Ahead of it, we have spotty freezing rain today in the west and central U.P. Then tonight a round of wintry mix will eventually transition to widespread wet heavy snow. It will continue tomorrow with accumulation ranging around 3-6″ with 7-9″ in the higher elevations. There could be icy spots on roads today, but tomorrow it’ll be slushy snow. There could also be some power outages as easterly/southeasterly winds will gust around 30mph.

Today: Cloudy with spotty freezing rain/mix. Then, widespread snow tonight

>Highs: Upper 30s along the shorelines, low to mid-30s inland

Wednesday: Widespread wet heavy snow and mix in the east

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow late in the day

>Highs: Upper 30s, low 40°

Saturday: Snow in the north and colder

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Upper teens north, low 20s south

Monday: Mostly sunny and cold

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

