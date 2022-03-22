Advertisement

Reauthorization of VAWA helps domestic violence victims

Henderson group holds candlelight vigil in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Henderson group holds candlelight vigil in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month
By Annette Giachino
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Domestic violence victims across America have continued resources, after a move by President Biden last week.

With the Violence Against Women Act reauthorized by President Biden, the Marquette County Prosecutor says it keeps a number of resources available for women who have experienced violence.

“It means that they’ll have continued access to justice, they’ll have continued programming and support services, there will be continued training and education for law enforcement, prosecution, and judges,” said Marquette County Prosecutor Matt Wiese.

The VAWA is a federal law first signed by President Clinton in 1994. It provided $1.6 billion over 6 years for investigating and prosecuting violent crimes against women. Partisan disagreements caused it to lapse three years ago. However, congress continued to fund related programs through the American rescue plan in its absence. Wiese says the reinstated act can help change the way people think of domestic violence victims.

“There will be continued funding for advocacy services and it will take some of the stigmas away from being called a victim and for advocacy program, they liked to be called a survivor.”

Wiese also says federally, the re-authorization doesn’t change how the prosecutor’s office does business. However, it will assist with funding to further aid communities in addressing violence against women.

“It allows for the Department of Justice to issue grants to local communities and states to address the problem, so that’s a real bonus for us and that’s something we’ll certainly look toward.”

Marquette Women’s Center director Beth Cassady says the law allows her organization to direct women to more resources.

“I think the biggest thing is that we’re going to be expanding legal resources for survivors and that’s huge because often people come to us and they have perpetrators that have custody of children and they have no legal resources to fight for that custody and when they have legal resources to do that it’s a great thing,” said Cassady.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence you can call the national help hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or the Marquette Women’s Center at (906) 225-1346.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New TV6 Evening Anchor
Meet Pavlina Osta
A body found on Lake Michigan on Thursday was identified as missing transgender activist Elise...
Transgender advocate’s body found on shore of Lake Michigan
The Blue-Spotted Salamander migrates across Peter White Drive every spring.
Presque Isle Park Road closes for salamander migration
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
MAPS Board at Bothwell
MAPS moves to next phase of COVID response plan, receives letter calling for end to ‘Redmen’ nickname

Latest News

The world's largest rubber duck
World’s largest rubber duck, tall ships coming to Marquette this August
Parents learned about community programs from 18 different vendors
23rd annual Parenting Fair returns to West Iron District Library
The auditorium at IMHS will soon host theatrical performances again
The drama club will return to Iron Mountain High School
A three-car property damage crash happened on County Rd. 581 Sept. 8.
Deputies investigate two vehicle crash in Houghton County