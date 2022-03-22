Reauthorization of VAWA helps domestic violence victims

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Domestic violence victims across America have continued resources, after a move by President Biden last week.

With the Violence Against Women Act reauthorized by President Biden, the Marquette County Prosecutor says it keeps a number of resources available for women who have experienced violence.

“It means that they’ll have continued access to justice, they’ll have continued programming and support services, there will be continued training and education for law enforcement, prosecution, and judges,” said Marquette County Prosecutor Matt Wiese.

The VAWA is a federal law first signed by President Clinton in 1994. It provided $1.6 billion over 6 years for investigating and prosecuting violent crimes against women. Partisan disagreements caused it to lapse three years ago. However, congress continued to fund related programs through the American rescue plan in its absence. Wiese says the reinstated act can help change the way people think of domestic violence victims.

“There will be continued funding for advocacy services and it will take some of the stigmas away from being called a victim and for advocacy program, they liked to be called a survivor.”

Wiese also says federally, the re-authorization doesn’t change how the prosecutor’s office does business. However, it will assist with funding to further aid communities in addressing violence against women.

“It allows for the Department of Justice to issue grants to local communities and states to address the problem, so that’s a real bonus for us and that’s something we’ll certainly look toward.”

Marquette Women’s Center director Beth Cassady says the law allows her organization to direct women to more resources.

“I think the biggest thing is that we’re going to be expanding legal resources for survivors and that’s huge because often people come to us and they have perpetrators that have custody of children and they have no legal resources to fight for that custody and when they have legal resources to do that it’s a great thing,” said Cassady.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence you can call the national help hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or the Marquette Women’s Center at (906) 225-1346.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.