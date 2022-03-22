Advertisement

Public expresses concern for changes coming to Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park

Lake of the Clouds at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. (WLUC Photo)
Lake of the Clouds at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. (WLUC Photo) (WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR Western U.P. Citizens Advisory Council met virtually Tuesday to discuss the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.

The DNR has agreed to a new concession contract with a private company from downstate called Simple Adventures. They will use a co-op model where the DNR staff will work in concert with them. Tuesday many expressed their concern for selecting a company from downstate versus a local business or group. DNR Officials responded.

“It’s clear that one offers more services than the other, it’s not up to us to play favorites, we are statutorally obligated to pick that bid that makes the best experience for the visitors of our park, those are hard decisions and we don’t take them lightly,” said Stacy Welling Haughey from the Michigan DNR.

John Pepin, Deputy Public Information Officer for the DNR says the parks and recreation division will hire additional park staff to perform year-round and seasonal operations. The contract with Simple Adventures has been signed and takes effect May 1.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New TV6 Evening Anchor
Meet Pavlina Osta
A body found on Lake Michigan on Thursday was identified as missing transgender activist Elise...
Transgender advocate’s body found on shore of Lake Michigan
The Blue-Spotted Salamander migrates across Peter White Drive every spring.
Presque Isle Park Road closes for salamander migration
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
MAPS Board at Bothwell
MAPS moves to next phase of COVID response plan, receives letter calling for end to ‘Redmen’ nickname

Latest News

Gas prices at $4.27/gallon at a Krist gas station in Negaunee, Mich. on March 22, 2022. Gov....
State lawmakers split on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposal to temporarily freeze sales tax on gas
Westwood High School students practice their rendition of the Addams Family musical.
Westwood High School to put on Addams Family musical
One student and multiple KBIC programs explain the importance of having clean and fresh...
MTU and KBIC celebrate World Water Day
TV6's Andrew Lacombe and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Tuesday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (03/22/2022)