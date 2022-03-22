Public expresses concern for changes coming to Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR Western U.P. Citizens Advisory Council met virtually Tuesday to discuss the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.

The DNR has agreed to a new concession contract with a private company from downstate called Simple Adventures. They will use a co-op model where the DNR staff will work in concert with them. Tuesday many expressed their concern for selecting a company from downstate versus a local business or group. DNR Officials responded.

“It’s clear that one offers more services than the other, it’s not up to us to play favorites, we are statutorally obligated to pick that bid that makes the best experience for the visitors of our park, those are hard decisions and we don’t take them lightly,” said Stacy Welling Haughey from the Michigan DNR.

John Pepin, Deputy Public Information Officer for the DNR says the parks and recreation division will hire additional park staff to perform year-round and seasonal operations. The contract with Simple Adventures has been signed and takes effect May 1.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.