Plans advance for new Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Aspirus Health is finalizing plans for the construction of a new hospital in Ontonagon.

Construction is expected to begin in the coming months on a new $15.8 million facility.

The new state-of-the-art, patient-centered facility will be unique to the Upper Peninsula and will provide the highest level of care appropriate to Ontonagon community, Aspirus Health said in a press release.

“We are excited to bring this new hospital to the Ontonagon community,” said Rae Kaare, Chief Administrative Officer at Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital. “This new construction will leverage advanced technology, support excellent patient care and incorporate sustainable design features.”

The new facility will offer multiple services under one roof, including family medicine, specialty care, outpatient therapies, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services and more. Having multiple services in one location is expected to provide patients of all ages efficient access to complete health care.

“The new facility will allow us to keep delivering vital services close to home and conveniently coordinate appointments for ancillary services the same day,” said Christine Harff, Aspirus U.P. Regional President.

The new Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital is full of design features that are expected to maximize the patient experience starting with easy access parking and centralized registration.

“The Ontonagon Community has been very supportive of our efforts to provide quality care,” Kaare said. “Investing in the future of this community and those who choose us for their care is our top priority.”

The current hospital will remain open and continue to provide care to the community during the construction of the new facility. Additional information on the hospital construction project will be provided as details are finalized.

