MTU and KBIC celebrate World Water Day

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Every year, countries around the world recognize the importance of fresh water as part of the United Nations’ World Water Day.

Once again, Michigan Tech is spreading the message. For example, MTU student Clare Fidler, a Sustainability Science and Society major, is touring Houghton County schools to talk about this year’s topic: groundwater.

“Less than 1% of all the water on Earth is actually accessible for human use, meaning that we have about 3% of the water that is freshwater,” said Fidler. “But, a lot of it is frozen glaciers. Some of it is in the atmosphere.”

Fidler visited multiple grade levels between last week and this week.

Meanwhile, the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community spoke today about the importance of accessibility to clean groundwater. One Water Quality Technician, Dylan Friisvall, emphasized that groundwater is very susceptible to contamination by things in and above the ground.

“That would include Mercury, Lead, Arsenic, and Uranium,” he stated. “Groundwater often contains minerals from its location within the ground and from above the ground.”

KBIC’s Wetland Monitoring Program discussed the importance of clean groundwater to plant and animal species that are significant to the tribes.

“Wetlands also provide habitat for culturally significant plant species for the Ojibwa people,” said Wildlife Biologist Erin Johnston. “In the Ojibwa language, the words for bog, swamp, and medicine are similar in origin, revealing the connection between wetland ecosystems.”

Fidler says there are takeaways from this day.

“The things that are happening in other countries and other parts of the nation are things that will affect us,” she said.

Fidler also says conversations about clean water should continue happening globally.

