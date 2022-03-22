Mixed precipitation could impact traveling for morning

The Upper Peninsula is experiencing widespread precipitation ranging from rain to snow. As temperatures dip down below freezing snow will develop into Wednesday morning. Throughout most of Wednesday it will be light to moderate snow bands as it begins to diminish in the evening hours. The system will subside heading into your Thursday morning commute with some small lingering showers.

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Wednesday: Widespread wet snow in the central and eastern

>Highs: Mid to Low 30s

Thursday: Snow subsiding in the morning with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 30s to Low 40s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temps

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Saturday: Cooler air moves in with isolated snow chances in the north

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid 20s to Low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; seasonable temps

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy

