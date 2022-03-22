Advertisement

Mixed precipitation could impact traveling for morning

This is a recording of TV6 First Look.
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Upper Peninsula is experiencing widespread precipitation ranging from rain to snow. As temperatures dip down below freezing snow will develop into Wednesday morning. Throughout most of Wednesday it will be light to moderate snow bands as it begins to diminish in the evening hours. The system will subside heading into your Thursday morning commute with some small lingering showers.

NWS Alerts here.

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Wednesday: Widespread wet snow in the central and eastern

>Highs: Mid to Low 30s

Thursday: Snow subsiding in the morning with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 30s to Low 40s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temps

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Saturday: Cooler air moves in with isolated snow chances in the north

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid 20s to Low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; seasonable temps

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New TV6 Evening Anchor
Meet Pavlina Osta
A body found on Lake Michigan on Thursday was identified as missing transgender activist Elise...
Transgender advocate’s body found on shore of Lake Michigan
The Blue-Spotted Salamander migrates across Peter White Drive every spring.
Presque Isle Park Road closes for salamander migration
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
MAPS Board at Bothwell
MAPS moves to next phase of COVID response plan, receives letter calling for end to ‘Redmen’ nickname

Latest News

snow
Spotty freezing rain before accumulating snow
Slick conditions in the U.P.
Variety of precipitation throughout next couple days
wintry precip
Rounds of wintry precip early this week
Widespread snow early this week
Widespread snow in store early this week