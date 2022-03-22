Advertisement

Michigan Elks Association makes donation to Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti

Residents will see benefits to physical therapy and memory care
(WLUC File Photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti (MVHDJJ) is accepting a $11,420 donation which will be presented to the Home in the chapel at 12:45 p.m. on March 22.

The Michigan Elks Association is behind the donation, which will directly benefit and support the resident members at the Home.

Bob Wellman, the Michigan Elks Association veterans administration voluntary services (VAVS) representative for MVHDJJ and a member of Marquette Elks Lodge 405, worked with the MVHDJJ staff to determine high priority needs that would directly benefit the veterans who call MVHDJJ home. The donation will allow the Home to purchase a NuStep exercise machine, which will expand physical therapy services, and install new interactive stations for the memory care unit, which will enhance therapy through productive engagement.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of the Michigan Elks Association as these funds will lead to enhanced therapeutic services and improve the quality of life for our members,” said Sarah Johnson, volunteer coordinator for MVHDJJ.

The event is open to the public and all visitors are required to follow COVID-19 protocols on-site which include answering a brief questionnaire and submitting to a temperature check.

