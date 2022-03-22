Ishpeming superintendent rescinds retirement

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - After announcing her plans to retire in February, Ishpeming Public Schools Superintendent Carrie Meyer now says she isn’t ready to leave her job just yet.

Superintendent Meyer had planned to retire at the end of August.

On Monday night, the school board accepted her decision to rescind her retirement.

Meyer says she is looking forward to continuing projects like concurrent enrollment and the school’s partnership with Partridge Creek Farm.

She also says she looks forward to the opening of a daycare.

“Walking into the building every day and seeing these kids’ faces and just realizing that I wouldn’t be here in the fall made me a little sad,” Meyer said. “It made me realize that I’m not done yet and I want to to continue.”

Meyer’s current contract runs through 2024 and she says she’ll continue to assess the decision on her future.

