Houghton traffic stop leads to meth arrest

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the city of Houghton that lead to the seizure of crystal meth on Tuesday at 12 a.m.

Deputies located and seized a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine and components of narcotics distribution.

A 40-year-old Wisconsin man was arrested for possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, a 20-year felony, and driving while license suspended, a 90-day misdemeanor.

The suspect was lodged at the Houghton County jail.

“Sheriff Saaranen commends the deputies and assisting agencies for preventing these drugs to be distributed to the community,” a press release from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Assisting in the investigation were the Houghton City Police Department, Hancock City Police Department and the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) - West.

