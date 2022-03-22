Advertisement

Houghton traffic stop leads to meth arrest

Meth arrest graphic.
Meth arrest graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the city of Houghton that lead to the seizure of crystal meth on Tuesday at 12 a.m.

Deputies located and seized a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine and components of narcotics distribution.

A 40-year-old Wisconsin man was arrested for possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, a 20-year felony, and driving while license suspended, a 90-day misdemeanor.

The suspect was lodged at the Houghton County jail.

“Sheriff Saaranen commends the deputies and assisting agencies for preventing these drugs to be distributed to the community,” a press release from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Assisting in the investigation were the Houghton City Police Department, Hancock City Police Department and the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) - West.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New TV6 Evening Anchor
Meet Pavlina Osta
A body found on Lake Michigan on Thursday was identified as missing transgender activist Elise...
Transgender advocate’s body found on shore of Lake Michigan
The Blue-Spotted Salamander migrates across Peter White Drive every spring.
Presque Isle Park Road closes for salamander migration
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
MAPS Board at Bothwell
MAPS moves to next phase of COVID response plan, receives letter calling for end to ‘Redmen’ nickname

Latest News

A three-car property damage crash happened on County Rd. 581 Sept. 8.
Deputies investigate two vehicle crash in Houghton County
TV6's Andrew Lacombe and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Monday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (03/21/2022)
UPCM 25th Birthday
UPCM celebrates 25th birthday with free admission
Annual Boat, Sport, and RV Show returns to Marquette this weekend