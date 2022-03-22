The drama club will return to Iron Mountain High School

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The auditorium at Iron Mountain High School will once again be packed with people watching a theatre performance. The school announced the drama club is returning after five years of absence. The club was eliminated in 2017 after declining interest and staffing issues.

“The choir and band director was trying to run all three programs, choir, band, and drama. That is just a lot for any one person,” said Linda Carpenter, Iron Mountain Drama Club Advisor.

Carpenter has performed professionally since she was three years old, and is heavily involved with the Dickinson County Community Theatre (DCCT). She has been working with Iron Mountain Principal Will Traber to make the club a reality.

“He has been looking for a way to involve kids that aren’t really into sports and helping them feel more connected to the school. That just really impressed me, to see his love and passion for the kids of every interest,” Carpenter said.

This school year, Iron Mountain has already introduced E-sports, and now the return of the drama club. More than 30 students have already shown interest.

“I am so excited. I am happy they are bringing it back. Even though we are almost done with the school year, I still get to do it for that sliver of time I have left here. I am so excited to talk to people who are interested in the same thing I am interested in,” said Abby Lindlbauer, Iron Mountain Senior.

While a large production is unrealistic at this point in the school year, Carpenter is excited to get the program on its feet.

“This school year I am hoping to have a night of one-act shows. We can do scenes that are 20 to 30 minutes each. The kids would be responsible for choosing their own script, partnering up, and finding their own niche,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter will get to meet the students during the first club meeting on April 7 after school.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.