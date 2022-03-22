Deputies investigate two vehicle crash in Houghton County

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Sheriff’s Department investigated a two-vehicle personal injury crash on Tuesday, March 22 at 2:40 p.m. south of Pontiac Road in Franklin Township.

A 21-year-old female was driving a 2015 GMC truck southbound on US-41 from Hancock when she lost control of her truck, due to slushy conditions, and crossed the center line.

The driver hit a northbound van driven by a 32-year-old man head-on. The female driver and her passenger were treated at the scene by Mercy Ambulance and were transported to Portage Health Systems hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The male driver of the van declined medical treatment at the scene but was advised to seek further medical advice. The driver of the truck was cited for Violation of the Basic Speed Law/Too Fast for Conditions (VBSL). Both vehicles sustained severe damage during the crash and had to be towed from the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Hancock City Police, Mercy Ambulance, Quincy-Franklin-Hancock Township Fire Department and Dave’s BP Towing of Hancock.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.