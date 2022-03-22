Annual Boat, Sport, and RV Show returns to Marquette this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, one of Northern Michigan’s most well-known sports shows is returning to Marquette.

Starting Friday, anyone is welcome to visit the NMU Superior Dome for the 27th annual Boat, Sport, and RV Show. Products to be featured include boats, canoes, kayaks, motorcycles, campers, RVs, and more.

It will be the first time in three years the show has been held, with the last two years canceled because of COVID-19.

“I think the other shows that I have attended downstate and other areas have had good attendance,” said Show Promoter Dave Kimar. “People, I think, have a pent-up interest in demand to go out and see things, see what’s available, and see what’s new.”

The show will also feature other outdoor recreational equipment like fishing tackle and hunting gear.

The show will be Friday, March 25 from 4:00-9:00 p.m., Saturday, March 26 from 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m., and Sunday, March 27 from 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. If you have any questions, call Dave Kimar at 906-202-0899.

