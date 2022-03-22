Advertisement

Annual Boat, Sport, and RV Show returns to Marquette this weekend

This is the first show in three years after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19
(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, one of Northern Michigan’s most well-known sports shows is returning to Marquette.

Starting Friday, anyone is welcome to visit the NMU Superior Dome for the 27th annual Boat, Sport, and RV Show. Products to be featured include boats, canoes, kayaks, motorcycles, campers, RVs, and more.

It will be the first time in three years the show has been held, with the last two years canceled because of COVID-19.

“I think the other shows that I have attended downstate and other areas have had good attendance,” said Show Promoter Dave Kimar. “People, I think, have a pent-up interest in demand to go out and see things, see what’s available, and see what’s new.”

The show will also feature other outdoor recreational equipment like fishing tackle and hunting gear.

The show will be Friday, March 25 from 4:00-9:00 p.m., Saturday, March 26 from 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m., and Sunday, March 27 from 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. If you have any questions, call Dave Kimar at 906-202-0899.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New TV6 Evening Anchor
Meet Pavlina Osta
A body found on Lake Michigan on Thursday was identified as missing transgender activist Elise...
Transgender advocate’s body found on shore of Lake Michigan
The Blue-Spotted Salamander migrates across Peter White Drive every spring.
Presque Isle Park Road closes for salamander migration
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Dr. David Lick, program director, Beaumont Medical Center in Sterling Heights, Mich. addresses...
Michigan sees need for family doctors amid statewide shortage

Latest News

Michigan residents casting their ballots.
New tools help make Michigan’s voter registration list more accurate
(WLUC File Photo)
Michigan Elks Association makes donation to Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti
FILE. Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital entrance.
Plans advance for new Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital
Social Media Challenge
Students challenged to stay off social media, Part 2