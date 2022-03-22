23rd annual Parenting Fair returns to West Iron District Library

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The West Iron District Library hosted its 23rd annual Parenting Fair on Tuesday. There were 18 vendors from across Iron County who presented their program to families.

Parents were able to learn about health and wellness, summer camp activities, and upcoming youth theatre performances. The program was not held last year because of COVID-19, but the library says the fair helps parents who may feel overwhelmed.

“It saves time for parents. Everything is under one roof; they don’t have to try and locate all the different contacts for all the different organizations that they need information from. We are saving them time, and we are giving them an activity to do together as a family, all together at the same time,” said Stephanie Swenski, West Iron District Library Assistant Director & Program Coordinator.

Swenski says the fair can also introduce new families to the library, especially the annual Lego contest.

