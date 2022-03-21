Variety of precipitation throughout next couple days

Throughout the next couple days the region will experience multiple types of precipitation from rain to snow. On Monday we’ll receive an initial round that will diminish in the evening and then the next round will be on Tuesday morning with mixed precip in the west. That develops into snow Tuesday night where it will be widespread snow into Wednesday morning. After the system subsides in the late night hours of Wednesday and the morning of Thursday conditions will be calmer heading into the weekend.

>Highs: Upper 30s to Low 40s

Tuesday: Scattered mix in the morning out west; developing snow during evening

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Widespread snow in the afternoon through evening

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Diminishing snow in the morning; mostly cloudy afterwards

>Highs: Mid 30s to Low 40s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies; isolated snow showers

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with chances of isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Sunday: Cooler air with mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy skies; slightly warmer

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.