Advertisement

Think spring, Frosty Treats now open in Marquette

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A chilly start to spring Monday didn’t stop customers at Frosty Treats in Marquette. The popular ice cream shop opened up for the season at two Monday afternoon.

The ice cream shop, located on third street has been a staple for sweet treats downtown for years. Steady waves of customers lined up to get their favorite, from cyclones, to glaciers or even just regular cones. Most of the folks in line to get their treat said it’s never too cold for ice cream.

“We were just walking down the street and had no idea that Frosty Treats had reopened so this is very exciting, and it’s a sure sign of spring, so we’re excited, this is awesome,” said Jamie Kitchel, Frosty Treats Customer.

Frosty Treats is open from 2-9 p.m. everyday. They only accept cash, however there is an ATM on the side of the building.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New TV6 Evening Anchor
Meet Pavlina Osta
UP State Fair on opening day 2021.
U.P. State Fair announces 2022 grandstand entertainment
A body found on Lake Michigan on Thursday was identified as missing transgender activist Elise...
Transgender advocate’s body found on shore of Lake Michigan
FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south
More than 60 people jump into a pool of cold water in support of Special Olympics Michigan
Dozens of people have a splash during annual Polar Plunge in Gwinn

Latest News

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Blue-Spotted Salamander migrates across Peter White Drive every spring.
Presque Isle Park Road closes for salamander migration
Michigan Secretary of State seal.
Department of State announces $8 million in grants for local election officials
Dr. David Lick, program director, Beaumont Medical Center in Sterling Heights, Mich. addresses...
Michigan sees need for family doctors amid statewide shortage