Think spring, Frosty Treats now open in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A chilly start to spring Monday didn’t stop customers at Frosty Treats in Marquette. The popular ice cream shop opened up for the season at two Monday afternoon.

The ice cream shop, located on third street has been a staple for sweet treats downtown for years. Steady waves of customers lined up to get their favorite, from cyclones, to glaciers or even just regular cones. Most of the folks in line to get their treat said it’s never too cold for ice cream.

“We were just walking down the street and had no idea that Frosty Treats had reopened so this is very exciting, and it’s a sure sign of spring, so we’re excited, this is awesome,” said Jamie Kitchel, Frosty Treats Customer.

Frosty Treats is open from 2-9 p.m. everyday. They only accept cash, however there is an ATM on the side of the building.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.