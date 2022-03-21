Advertisement

The Ryan Report: Special Edition - March 20

This week Don Ryan is joined by TV6′s Steve Asplund to celebrate his retirement.
Don Ryan is joined by Steve Asplund to celebrate Steve's retirement from TV6.
By Don Ryan
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6′s Evening News Anchor Steve Asplund joined Don Ryan for a special edition of The Ryan Report.

Asplund has been with TV6 for over 40 years. On Wednesday, March 16 he anchored his last show. Asplund said he looks forward to spending time with his family and his wife looks forward to having him home. Ryan and Asplund reminisce on some of the stories he’s done throughout his time at TV6.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

