The Ryan Report: Special Edition - March 20

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6′s Evening News Anchor Steve Asplund joined Don Ryan for a special edition of The Ryan Report.

Asplund has been with TV6 for over 40 years. On Wednesday, March 16 he anchored his last show. Asplund said he looks forward to spending time with his family and his wife looks forward to having him home. Ryan and Asplund reminisce on some of the stories he’s done throughout his time at TV6.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

