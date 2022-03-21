Rounds of wintry precip early this week

Over the next three days, we will have rounds of wintry precip ahead of a strong storm system, which will track across the Lower Peninsula on Wednesday. The impacts will be icy/slippery roads, possible power outages, and accumulating snow. We’re looking at around a quarter of an inch of ice and 3-6″ of wet snow with more than 7″ in the higher elevations. The first round comes today with light rain, transitioning to rain/snow mix. Then, tonight scattered freezing rain moves in and continues through tomorrow. A transition to wet snow occurs tomorrow night through Wednesday.

Today: Cloudy with rain/snow mix in the south/west

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Tuesday: Scattered freezing rain during the morning. Then, a mix for the afternoon

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Morning freezing rain mix followed by widespread snow

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Friday: Cloudy with scattered light snow showers

>Highs: Mid 30s

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered morning snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Mid 20s

