Presque Isle Park Road closes for salamander migration

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In cooperation with the Superior Watershed Partnership and Northern Michigan University Biology Department, the City of Marquette will be closing a portion of Peter White Drive in Presque Isle Park to support the safe migration of the blue-spotted salamander.

The southwest bend of Peter White Drive, from Moosewood Nature Center to the gate north of the pavilion, will close to vehicular traffic daily at 8 p.m. from March 15 to April 30, or until the completion of the migration.

Road barricades will be placed and removed daily to prevent vehicular traffic use of the migration area. Foot traffic is permitted in the area during regular park hours.

