Monday Motivation with TM Fitness

TM Fitness owner and trainer tell us how to get motivated.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 Morning Anchors Elizabeth Peterson & Alyssa Jawor speak with owner of TM Fitness on how to get motivated.

Travis Alexander, owner and personal trainer teaches us some basic ways to stay motivated and stick to a routine. Trainer Travis also pushes the idea that “moving more, makes you want to do more” as well as making yourself accountable is key.

