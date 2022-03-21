Monday Motivation with TM Fitness

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 Morning Anchors Elizabeth Peterson & Alyssa Jawor speak with owner of TM Fitness on how to get motivated.

Travis Alexander, owner and personal trainer teaches us some basic ways to stay motivated and stick to a routine. Trainer Travis also pushes the idea that “moving more, makes you want to do more” as well as making yourself accountable is key.

