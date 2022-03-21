Michigan sees need for family doctors amid statewide shortage

Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan health centers are facing family doctor shortages.

The Michigan Academy of Family Physicians says there has been a steady decline in medical students choosing this career path over the last decade.

Beaumont Health Family Medicine Program Director Dr. David Lick says it has also become more difficult to get certified as a family physician. Dr. Lick thinks this and lower pay compared to other medical jobs is pushing many away from the field.

“Economics is a large part of it,” Dr. Lick said of many medical students’ decision to avoid a career in family medicine. He continued, “Generally speaking primary care physicians are on the lower end of the pay spectrum compared to a lot of other specialists and people that go to medical school can do the math, so they can figure it out pretty easily.”

The Michigan Academy of Family Physicians says this shortage is not easily solved but adds that expanding Michigan’s State Loan Repayment Program to cover more medical students’ college debt could start to push them towards family care.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.