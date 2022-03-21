Advertisement

Michigan sees need for family doctors amid statewide shortage

Michigan health centers are in need of family physicians who care for people of all ages for a variety of medical issues.
Dr. David Lick, program director, Beaumont Medical Center in Sterling Heights, Mich. addresses...
Dr. David Lick, program director, Beaumont Medical Center in Sterling Heights, Mich. addresses press Monday on the need for family physicians across the state.(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan health centers are facing family doctor shortages.

The Michigan Academy of Family Physicians says there has been a steady decline in medical students choosing this career path over the last decade.

Beaumont Health Family Medicine Program Director Dr. David Lick says it has also become more difficult to get certified as a family physician. Dr. Lick thinks this and lower pay compared to other medical jobs is pushing many away from the field.

“Economics is a large part of it,” Dr. Lick said of many medical students’ decision to avoid a career in family medicine. He continued, “Generally speaking primary care physicians are on the lower end of the pay spectrum compared to a lot of other specialists and people that go to medical school can do the math, so they can figure it out pretty easily.”

The Michigan Academy of Family Physicians says this shortage is not easily solved but adds that expanding Michigan’s State Loan Repayment Program to cover more medical students’ college debt could start to push them towards family care.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UP State Fair on opening day 2021.
U.P. State Fair announces 2022 grandstand entertainment
New TV6 Evening Anchor
Meet Pavlina Osta
FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south
More than 60 people jump into a pool of cold water in support of Special Olympics Michigan
Dozens of people have a splash during annual Polar Plunge in Gwinn
Widespread snow early this week
Widespread snow in store early this week

Latest News

Michigan DNR
DNR’s Western UP Citizens Advisory Council meeting to be held virtually
Oberon Day marks Michigan's unofficial start to spring.
Governor Whitmer proclaims March 21 as Oberon Day
TIK TOK
Students challenged to stay off social media for 30 days
Students challenged to stay off social media for 30 days