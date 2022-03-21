Marquette Mountain hosts Spring Carnival, sees large turnout

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Excitement was in the air Sunday at Marquette Mountain for day two of its Spring Carnival.

The resort was jam-packed, with hardly a single parking spot available at the entrance. Brett DeAugustine drove six hours from Grand Rapids to check out the action. “I have friends here, they say it’s always an annual good time and the stoke is really high so just wanted to check it out for myself,” DeAugustine said.

DeAugustine was one of the hundreds in attendance. Many came dressed in Hawai’ian shirts and shorts to celebrate the warm and sunny weather. “Sun and warm weather always brings more people out during Spring Carnival because we can have spectators here sitting out, eating and drinking with us,” Marquette Mountain General Manager Kaet Johnson said.

The carnival’s main event is the slush cup. Contestants ski or snowboard downhill and finish through a pool of melted snow.

The one who makes it through without falling in the shortest time wins. Johnson thinks its the cherry on top after a weekend of fun, which included various ski and snowboard races, a treasure hunt, food, drinks, and live music. “I love all of it, love seeing everybody here having fun but the slush cup is kind of the best part,” Johnson said.

DeAugustine says he plans to return to the carnival every year, adding it has been the most fun he has had in Marquette. “I’ve come up a few times but this has by far been the best,” DeAugustine said. “Weather-wise, the crowd, and just the overall vibe.”

The winner of the slush cup receives a Marquette Mountain ‘superior’ recreation pass for a year’s worth of lift access for hiking, biking, skiing and snowboarding. The resort says recreation passes will go on sale to the public in the coming weeks.

For now, it continues to welcome skiers and snowboarders until the start of the dry season. For updates on when dry season passes will go on sale, check out Marquette Mountain’s Facebook page or website.

