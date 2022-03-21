Advertisement

MAPS moves to next phase of COVID response plan, receives letter calling for end to ‘Redmen’ nickname

MAPS Board at Bothwell
MAPS Board at Bothwell(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A letter calling for an end to the Marquette ‘Redmen’ school nickname was given to the Marquette Area Public School board this evening.

During public comment, Leora Tadgerson read a letter from the president of the National Coalition Against Racism in Sports & Media. The letter states the board should remove the ‘Redmen’ nickname as it is “demeaning and offensive.”

“I really want them to look into the research that we’ve been giving them for the past few years on why this nickname needs to change, it’s overdue, it’s time, these students have been dealing with this nickname ever since I could remember because I grew up in Negaunee, and the students don’t deserve this,” said Tadgerson, NMU Student Equity & Engagement Center Interim Director.

The Board did not comment on the letter.

The Board also unanimously approved a new direction for their COVID-19 preparedness and response plan. With COVID cases on the decline they’re now going to allow assemblies to return as well as off-site field trips. As long as cases stay low they will also switch to reviewing the response plan on an as-needed basis.

Superintendent Zack Sedgwick also reminded the board and the public about the upcoming sinking fund millage renewal that will be on the ballot in May. The sinking fund helps the district pay for infrastructure improvements without using general fund money.

