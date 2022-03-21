Advertisement

Man rescued from 15-foot-deep storm drain

The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.
The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.(Con Fire via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIOCH, Calif. (CNN) - A man was rescued after getting stuck in a storm drain 15 feet underground in the San Francisco area.

The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.

Firefighters, police and public works employees took part.

The man, in his mid-30s, appeared uninjured but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

It’s not clear how the man ended up in the drain.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UP State Fair on opening day 2021.
U.P. State Fair announces 2022 grandstand entertainment
More than 60 people jump into a pool of cold water in support of Special Olympics Michigan
Dozens of people have a splash during annual Polar Plunge in Gwinn
If passed through the House and signed by Joe Biden, Daylight Saving Time would become...
Public reacts to U.S. Senate passing bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent
Widespread snow early this week
Widespread snow in store early this week
Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight from the...
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Povich hosted the nationally syndicated “Maury” for the last 24 seasons and “The...
Maury Povich to retire from talk show after 31 years
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Text: When’s ‘lynching?’ Michigan governor plot leader said
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearing