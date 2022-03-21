Governor Whitmer proclaims March 21 as Oberon Day

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed March 21, 2022 as Oberon Day, celebrating Michigan’s unofficial start to spring.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Oberon Ale.

“Michigan is home to some of the best breweries, microbreweries, and brewpubs in the world,” said Governor Whitmer. “As we welcome warmer weather, I want to raise a cold glass of our beloved Oberon to my fellow Michiganders who are looking forward to a Pure Michigan summer full of time with family and friends. Let us kick off our unofficial start to the better weather season by celebrating the craft beer industry for creating jobs, building a sense of community and supporting small business owners throughout the state.”

Michigan’s oldest operating craft brewery, Bell’s Brewery helped pave the way for Michigan’s craft beer boom. According to the Michigan Brewers Guild, Michigan has nearly 400 breweries and is sixth in the country for the number of breweries, microbreweries and brewpubs. According to an economic impact report from the Beer Institute and National Beer Wholesalers Association, Michigan had 1,924 brewing jobs and a total economic output of $9.9 billion as of 2020.

Since 1992, Michiganders have celebrated the release of Oberon every spring, stimulating the state’s hospitality licensed beverage economy. Oberon is an American Wheat Ale, one of the most iconic craft beers in Michigan and recognized by beer coinsurers as the first sight of spring and warmer weather. In 2021, the state of Michigan enjoyed 14,067,074 pints of Oberon Ale.

The release of Oberon is a quintessential Michigan celebration across the entire state. Governor Whitmer joined in on the action pouring drafts in 2019, and Michigan’s first dogs, Kevin and Doug, celebrated last year.

To view the full proclamation, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.