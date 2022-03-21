Advertisement

Governor Whitmer proclaims March 21 as Oberon Day

Oberon Day marks Michigan's unofficial start to spring.
Oberon Day marks Michigan's unofficial start to spring.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed March 21, 2022 as Oberon Day, celebrating Michigan’s unofficial start to spring.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Oberon Ale.

“Michigan is home to some of the best breweries, microbreweries, and brewpubs in the world,” said Governor Whitmer. “As we welcome warmer weather, I want to raise a cold glass of our beloved Oberon to my fellow Michiganders who are looking forward to a Pure Michigan summer full of time with family and friends.  Let us kick off our unofficial start to the better weather season by celebrating the craft beer industry for creating jobs, building a sense of community and supporting small business owners throughout the state.”

Michigan’s oldest operating craft brewery, Bell’s Brewery helped pave the way for Michigan’s craft beer boom. According to the Michigan Brewers Guild, Michigan has nearly 400 breweries and is sixth in the country for the number of breweries, microbreweries and brewpubs. According to an economic impact report from the Beer Institute and National Beer Wholesalers Association, Michigan had 1,924 brewing jobs and a total economic output of $9.9 billion as of 2020.

Since 1992, Michiganders have celebrated the release of Oberon every spring, stimulating the state’s hospitality licensed beverage economy. Oberon is an American Wheat Ale, one of the most iconic craft beers in Michigan and recognized by beer coinsurers as the first sight of spring and warmer weather. In 2021, the state of Michigan enjoyed 14,067,074 pints of Oberon Ale.

The release of Oberon is a quintessential Michigan celebration across the entire state. Governor Whitmer joined in on the action pouring drafts in 2019, and Michigan’s first dogs, Kevin and Doug, celebrated last year.

To view the full proclamation, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UP State Fair on opening day 2021.
U.P. State Fair announces 2022 grandstand entertainment
More than 60 people jump into a pool of cold water in support of Special Olympics Michigan
Dozens of people have a splash during annual Polar Plunge in Gwinn
If passed through the House and signed by Joe Biden, Daylight Saving Time would become...
Public reacts to U.S. Senate passing bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent
Widespread snow early this week
Widespread snow in store early this week
Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight from the...
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south

Latest News

TIK TOK
Students challenged to stay off social media for 30 days
Students challenged to stay off social media for 30 days
New TV6 Evening Anchor
Meet Pavlina Osta
Meet Pavlina Osta - TV6's new evening anchor